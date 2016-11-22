NPP Won’t Fail Ghanaians - John Boadu Assures

Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has assured the millions of Ghanaians advocating change in government that the party has put in place effective measures to protect the ballot they will cast in its favour at the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He is therefore urging the electorate to come out in their numbers on Decemeber 7 to vote massively for the party’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the parliamentary candidates.

“As we go round, one of the concerns of the people is that even if they vote for us, the NDC will rig the elections. But I can assure them that we are not taking chances at all in this election and we are doing everything within our means to protect the ballot to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted. We won’t fail Ghanaians,” Mr Boadu said in an interaction with a section of the media.

He said the party’s leadership was overwhelmed by the level of massive support among the electorate, and the determination of the people to return the NPP to power, as a result of the 8 years of hardship foisted on them by the Mahama-led NDC government, through sheer mismanagement, incompetence and corruption.

“We are winning this election and nothing can stop us. I can tell you that so far so good. The people have bought into our message of hope. Our message actually resonates well with the people who have experienced our performance in government before and are convinced we are miles ahead of the NDC when it comes to performance in government. Our record and message are solid and that is why we are concentrating on issue based campaign,” Mr Boadu added.

According to the acting NPP General Secretary, the decision by President Mahama to campaign on the lines of tribalism is a clear indication of his desperation and the fact that “his poor record of incompetence and corruption cannot win the hearts of the electorate to renew his mandate.”

“How can a whole president go to the North and tell the people to vote for him not because of what he has done to improve on their lives but because the NPP will not allow Dr Bawumia to become president. That is very low and pathetic and it shows the extent of desperation of the president,” he stated.

Mr Boadu added: “And it sounds very ridiculous for the president to claim that the NPP will use and dump Dr Bawumia because we did not allow the late Vice President Aliu Mahama to become the president. Is the president saying Vice President Amissah-Arthur is going to be the NDC’s candidate for the 2020 elections without a contest? The NPP has always resorted to democratic election in selecting our presidential candidates and that is exactly what happened in 2008. It therefore sounds very preposterous for President Mahama to claim that Aliu Mahama did not win the contest because NPP is hates Northerners.”

According to Mr Boadu, the president is only inciting tribal hatred against the NPP because he has seen the people in the North have now seen through his deceptive nature.

He stated: “how can somebody who claims to have the interest of Northerners at heart allow a project like SADA to be used as a conduit to steal resources meant to promote their well-being? Whether you are concerned about the plight of people or not is not determined by mere attempts to malign others but but through the concrete steps you have taken to secure better life for them. This, the people of the North cannot count on Mahama and that’s why they are voting against him in the coming elections.”

According to John Boadu, the wind of change is blowing across all corners of the country, adding, “So what is left now is for all our party people to remain focused and firm to offer us the critical support we need to stop all the machinations of our opponents in these last minutes and especially on the Election Day. And here, I can assure the nation, especially our teeming supporters and all who want to see the exit of the Mahama government, that we are not taking chances at all. We will fight with all our might till Nana Akufo-Addo is declared the president-elect. We are winning and nothing will stop us from victory.”