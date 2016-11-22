Allow People To Know You So They Can Trust and Follow You

Are you a leader? Then you must allow people to know you as you really are. Nobody wants to follow a mystery. A mystery speaks of the unknown. A mysterious person smacks of something foreboding.

Who wants to follow a mysterious person into a dark valley where something bad may happen to him? Let me tell you an important secret about leadership. The more open you are, the more readily people will follow your leadership. I did not say that the more perfect you are the more people will follow you. No! The more open you are, the more readily people will follow your leadership! Everyone knows that his neighbour is not perfect. It is no secret that there is no perfect person on the earth. Someone who is open and honest about his weaknesses is more likely to have a following.

Let the people know that you are real! Everybody will readily follow a genuine leader. If you are a pastor, let the people know that you are real! Everybody will readily follow a genuine leader. If you are a corporate leader, let your people know that you are real! They will readily follow a genuine leader. If you are a school principal, let your teachers and students know that you are real! They will all readily follow a genuine leader.

Look at what John, the apostle said of Jesus, his leader:

That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life; (For the life was manifested, and we have seen it, and bear witness, and show unto you that eternal life, which was with the Father, and was manifested unto us;)

1 John 1:1,2

Why did Jesus come into this world? He came so that we would know Him and trust Him. That's why He allowed us to hear Him, see Him and touch Him. Does anyone have the chance to hear you, see you or handle you? Are you a mysterious superman who has no faults? You will be amazed to know how openness produces a great following.

Influence People by Example

Who in the days of his flesh, when he had offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto him that was able to save him from death, and was heard in that he feared;

Hebrews 5:7

But we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.

Acts 6:4

You may wonder why I have quoted the above Scriptures. What is the correlation between them? The first one speaks about Jesus' prayer life whilst he was on Earth. The second one speaks of Peter's prayer life after Jesus left. Jesus taught His disciples to pray by example. Peter was influenced by Jesus' prayer life. Jesus had already been taken up when Peter made this announcement, “we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.” His leader was gone but the influence of Jesus on him was so great that he had resolved to do what he learnt when his leader was around.

Many years ago, I heard a man advising me to listen to what the priest said but not to follow his example. How strange! It is very difficult to follow somebody's words and not his example. There was an old Chinese proverb printed in the physiology laboratory in my former medical school.

It said, “I hear and I forget, I see and I remember, I do and I understand.” This proverb tells us all about the power of influencing people through what they see. You never forget what you see. Did you know that you only retain about eleven per cent of what you hear?

Jesus did not only teach about prayer. He acted prayer. He lived prayer. That is why Peter was so determined not to be distracted from his prayer life. Many ministers today do not know the importance of prayer. They have never lived with someone who prayed. They have never seen it acted out.

Remember that your example is more important than your words. Remember also that when people know you and are ready to follow you, you are then in the best position to influence them by your example. This influence can be so strong that it will persist whether you are present with them or absent from them. That is fruitful leadership!

Dear friend, do you want to be a leader? Please remember that your example is more important than your words!

The Art of Leadership

By Dag Heward-Mills

