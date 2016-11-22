Odike Hits Road For Nana

Beginning today, founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai aka Odike, will embark on a rigorous political campaign to win votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for failing to fulfill its numerous enticing campaign promises in 2012, urging all UPP members to also campaign for the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Odike, with a grim face, vowed to play leading roles that would ensure that the current Mahama administration is ousted from political office on December 7.

The UPP leader was speaking at a well-attended press conference held in Kumasi on Monday where the party officially threw its weight behind the NPP ahead of the upcoming polls.

Nana Will Win

He said he had travelled throughout the country to campaign and that the wind of change is blowing all over Ghana, claiming that nothing can stop Nana Akufo-Addo from winning the presidential election.

Odike explained that he had decided to throw his weight behind Nana Akufo-Addo because “he is the most experienced, competent and visionary candidate among the presidential candidates.”

Target Regions

Odike, who is a business mogul with international links, stated that his political campaign would mainly focus on the three Northern Regions and the Brong-Ahafo Region.

According to him, he would dedicate his time and resources to pinpoint all the rot and failures in the NDC government to the people in these regions to reduce the NDC's votes.

Mahama’s Failures

Odike said President Mahama would be remembered for collapsing Ghana's economy, deepening hardship, increasing water and power tariffs and collapsing businesses with his bad policies.

He said increasing lending rate, collapsing the agricultural sector, increasing inflation, increasing cost of living and making life extremely difficult for Ghanaians, would be President Mahama’s legacies.

Odike noted that the NDC government has done nothing to better the lives of the citizenry since it assumed the leadership of the state eight years ago, stressing the need for the NDC to be kicked out of office.

The UPP described the construction of Community Day schools by the NDC administration as a misplaced priority, noting that the government used the project to steal state funds with bloated contract figures.

Mahama Rejected

Odike stated that the majority of Ghanaians and even the international community do not support the NDC's third term bid after the NDC had mismanaged the affairs of the country.

Mr Akwasi Addai, who was once close to President Mahama, said the Ghanaian leader is aware that the NDC would lose the impending elections, indicating that nothing could save it from defeat.

According to him, President Mahama is desperate to hang onto power after collapsing the country's economy, indicating that nothing can stop an NPP victory this year.

Warning To EC

He gave the Electoral Commission (EC) a one-week ultimatum to refrain from all diabolical plans of rigging the polls for the NDC else he would come out boldly to expose any such deals.

According to Odike, the elections would be held only on December 7, stressing that any attempt by the EC to extend the election date would be vehemently rejected.

More Support

Odike announced that he was currently in talks with three other political parties to also declare their unflinching support for the NPP, indicating that he would be a torn in the flesh of the NDC from now to December 7.

Wontumi Welcomes Odike

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, who was at the event, welcomed Odike and all the UPP members, urging them to work hard to ensure victory for the NPP.

Akpaloo

The presidential candidate of the Independent People’s Party (IPP), Kofi Akpaloo, who was also present, stated that the time has come for Nana Akufo-Addo to lead Ghana into affluence, predicting defeat for President Mahama.

