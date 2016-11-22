Father, son in court over acid attack

A minor, who allegedly poured acid on a 15-year-old boy following a scuffle over a mobile phone at Ofankor on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The minor aged 12 is being held for causing harm while his father, Kwabena Ameyaw, a driver has been charged with abetment of crime.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢8,000.00 each.

This is to enable the prosecution put their house in order in respect of the charges preferred against the 12-year-old student.

The two accused persons are to reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku on December 13.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante told the court the complainant, Mary Osei is a trader residing at Ofankor, Accra. The victim is the son of the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, Ameyaw is the father of the 12-year-old minor and they also reside at Ofankor.

Inspector Asante said about two weeks ago, the victim gave his mobile phone to a friend called Ernest Clottey a witness in the case for usage to be returned later Clottey, however, refused to return the phone.

On October 16, this year, at about 8:30 pm, the victim met Clottey in the neighbourhood and demanded his mobile phone.

The prosecution said Clottey informed the victim that he had also given the phone to the 12-year-old culprit to use.

The victim, therefore, followed Clottey to the house of the 12-year-old culprit but he (12-year-old culprit) refused to release the phone and this resulted in a scuffle.

During the struggle between the victim and the culprit, the prosecutor said the 12-year-old in the absence of his father entered their porch and picked a silver saucepan containing acid and poured on the victim.

The prosecution said the victim who sustained various degrees of injuries managed to reach home and informed her mother about his ordeal.

The complainant, therefore, rushed the victim to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital for treatment. Later the accused persons were arrested.