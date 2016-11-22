Today's front pages: Tuesday, November 22, 2016

REJECT ‘DEAD GOAT’ PRESIDENTS, SAYS BAWUMIA

The vice presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a swipe at President John Mahama for saying that he is not a magician to solve the unemployment problem in the country.

ODIKE HITS ROAD FOR NANA

Beginning today, founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, AkwasiAddai aka Odike, will embark on a rigorous political campaign to win voes for the NPP, led Nana Akufo-Addo.

FEAR AND PANIC GRIP PEACE COUNCIL OVER POLITICAL VIOLENCE

The National Peace Council is worried about the level of polarisation in the country ahead of the December 7 general elections.

NO BONUSES FOR BANKS STAFF AS MOUNTING DEBTS TRIGGER WRITE-OFFS

Staff of universal banks will be denied their bonuses this year as rising non-performing loans in the sector crossed GHC6.1 billion for the seven months for the year.

AUDITOR GENERAL ASKED TO GET TOUGH

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance has charged the Auditor-General, Mr Richard Quartey, to start disallowing public expenditures that are contrary to its law, the Internal Audit Agency Act, 2003, rather than waiting for them to be expended before they are flagged in surcharging public officials who embezzle, misapply or misappropriate state funds.

THERE’LL BE STABLE POWER DURING ELECTION PERIOD – ECG ASSURES

The ECG has rolled out a contingency plan to ensure stable power supply during the December 7, 2016, general election and beyond, the Managing Director of the company, Robert Dwamena, has said.

BANK OF GHANA CUTS RATE TO BOOST GROWTH

The Bank of Ghana has cut its interest rate policy by 50 basis points from 26 percent to 25.5 percent due to due to positive inflation outlook and the dire to boost growth.

NDCP, IDEG, CHIEFS TO COMMIT POLITICAL LEADERS TO PEACE TOMORROW

The National Peace Council would tomorrow hold a dialogue with the leadership of all political leaders and chiefs, dubbed the second High-Level Meeting, to chart the way forward towards a peaceful election.

NHIS IN 7 MONTHS ARREARS; HEALTH FACILITIES FEAR SHUTDOWN

Service providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme say they are on the verge of returning to cash-and-carry to save their health facilities from shutting down due to huge indebtedness.

POLICY RATE DROP: TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – ECONOMISTS

The Finance Ministry has granted financial clearance to the Health Ministry for the recruitment of 8,634 health care personnel to provide health care at varying levels across the country.

GOV’T TO RECRUIT 8,634 FRESH HEALTH PERSONNEL

The 0.5% reduction in the policy rate of the Bank of Ghana is too little too late, some economists have told The Finder.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com