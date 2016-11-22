Greenstreet fumes over NDC, NPP failure to provide water for Salaga

Presidential candidate for the Convention People Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet, has criticised both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to provide safe drinking water for the people of Salaga Constituency.

He said it was unfortunate that for more than two decades, governments of the two main political parties have failed to provide the basic social need for residents of the Northern Region constituency.

“For 24 years, NDC and NPP have made us slaves. Because for 24 years how is it possible that in this your area here you have no water at all?,” he asked supporters of his party at rally in the Northern Region town.

Ivor Greenstreet is on tour of the region and was speaking at Kuwani, a community in the Salaga Constituency.

He said it was wrong that residents of Kuwani, for instance, have to travel long distances to get clean drinking water.

He pledged that a CPP government would ensure all communities in the country have access to clean and safe water.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN