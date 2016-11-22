On Alleged Endorsement Of CPP By The Chief Of Nyankpala

The Royal Chief of Nyankpala – Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani has received shocking electronic media reports specifically from Facebook and other online media outlets claiming he endorsed the Flag bearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet when he visited the Palace as part of his Tolon Constituency Campaign tour.

The chief passionately distance himself from this falsehood and wish to categorical declare that statement and assertion by the CPP as fabricated and untrue.

For the sake of clarity on the matter, the chief said; apart from NDC as a peace loving party, CPP is another party that is peaceful and therefore these two parties should have been the only parties in the country. How can this constitute endorsement?

Part of the statement claims the chief said the people have been voting for NDC since 1992 but lacks infrastructural development in the area. The chief however wants the whole country and beyond to know that

• the main road in the Nyankpala township is under construction to be linked to the Kumasi main road with bitumen surfacing,

• Plans to Construct a Modern day SHS at Nyankpala,

• District Hospital in Tolon among others by the visionary leadership of H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. How can one forsake all this infrastructural developments to endorse another candidate?

The president, H.E John Dramani Mahama is a leader who has no match in this country due to his humility, visionary and hardworking nature. His Transformational and lives changing agenda is so clear that a blind can see, and near that a cripple can reach. Therefore, if it is about endorsement, Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani would have openly endorsed H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC and not any other Flag bearer or party contrary to article 276 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Signed:

Alhassan Sule