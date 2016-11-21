MTN wins Engineering Excellence Award

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA - MTN Ghana, a telecommunication service provider, has won an Engineering Business Management award for its 4G LTE network project, at the 2016 Engineering Excellence Award.

The event organised by the Ghana Institute of Engineers was to recognise the valuable contributions and performance of the various players in the engineering industry.

The Engineering Excellence Award was given to MTN for successfully rolling out its 4G LTE network to customers in record time.

According to MTN, the 4G LTE network project, which was launched on June 21, 2016, was aimed at creating distinct customer experience and providing superior data services to its customers.

It said the project was also in line with the company's vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world.

An amount of $ 96 million according to the telecommunication service provider has been injected into the creation of reliable network service projects including the award winning 4G LTE.

The company has also invested in an advanced internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching network to increase transmission speed and improve network redundancy and capacity

Mr Mohammed Ruffai, the Chief Technical Officer of MTN said the project had since its introduction fuelled the growth of many companies as it contributed to improved data speed for businesses.

Mr Ruffai said the company would continue to champion and spearhead prudent digital network projects to ensure viability of businesses.

'MTN Ghana will continue to make significant investments in our network to provide enhanced coverage and customer experience as well as create unlimited opportunities for our over 18 million customers,' he said.

MTN Ghana is the first mobile telecommunication operator to offer the widest 4G data services to customers.

GNA