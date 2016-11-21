Ho women present peace messages to NPP, NDC

Ho, Nov. 21, GNA - Women in Ho and its environs have presented peace messages to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ho ahead of the December polls.

The messages, signed by Ms Adwoa Bame, the National Co-ordinator of Women's Situation Room Ghana (WSR-Ghana), a women focal group, called on leaders and members of the political parties to affirm their absolute commitment to peaceful elections in December.

The women said women and children suffered most during violence and appealed to all stakeholders in the impending polls to make peace a priority.

Presentation of the peace messages was preceded by a walk through the principal streets of Ho by the women with placards some of which read: 'We stand for Peace,' 'Ballots not Bullets,' and 'Votes not Violence'.

Mr Richard Kwadekpo, the Ho Central Constituency Chairman of NPP, who received the message, applauded the women for the initiative and pledged the party's commitment to peace.

Colonel Cyril Necku (Rtd), the Regional Vice Chairman of NDC, also affirmed the party's commitment to peaceful elections.

Nana Kugbeadzor Bakateyi II, the Queen mother of Likpe Abrani Traditional Area and the Regional Co-ordinator of WSR-Ghana, said the peace-march was to ensure that women led the peace process in the upcoming elections.

GNA