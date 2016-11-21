Electrician jailed 25 years for defilement

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA - Peter Owusu, an electrician who had sex with a four- year old girl at Nungua, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Owusu, 30, charged with defilement is said to have taken advantage of the victim who was loitering in Nungua in the night.

Owusu went through full trial and was found guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku therefore handed down a deterrent sentence on Owusu.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was the victim father. Accused and the complainant reside within the same vicinity at Nungua.

On September 3, night, the accused met the victim loitering around Nungua Authority area and he lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said the complainant was informed about the act hence he interviewed the victim who narrated her ordeal to him and mentioned the accused person as the culprit.

Detective inspector Atimbire said the complaint reported the incident to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, where a medical form was given to him to send the victim to the hospital for examination

GNA