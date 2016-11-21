'Investment in education is to secure the future of youth'

Jinijini (B/A), Nov.21, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Governments' continuous investment in education is to secure the future of the youth.

He said the NDC's investment in education was not an election gimmick but a priority of the Government.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said this when he inaugurated a Girls' Dormitory Block for the Jinijini Senior High School in the Berekum West Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The event forms part of the Vice President's campaign tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was accompanied by Mr Eric Opoku, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Madam Barbara Serwah Asamoah, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Ghana's Ambassador to Algeria, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organizer of the NDC among others.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said the first priority of the 2016 NDC Manifesto was to improve health and education thereby putting the people first.

He said the priority of the Government was also to give the youth the chance to improve themselves adding; 'when the youth are properly empowered it is easy to secure their future.

He said investing education was something that they intended to continue, adding that whether there were elections or not they would continue to provide educational facilities.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said improving teacher education to be able to impart knowledge to the students was important to the Government.

He said providing quality facilities to the school would enable it to compete with other good schools in the country.

He encouraged the students to make the best use of the facilities provided them by learning very hard.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur called on the students, especially those who are 18 years and above, to vote massively for President John Mahama to continue with his transformation agenda.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also addressed NDC supporters at mini rallies in Koraso and Nsoatre.

He introduced Mr Dickson Kyere Duah and Mr Justice Samuel Adjei to the people as the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Berekum West and Sunyani West respectively.

GNA