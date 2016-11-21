National Pork Exhibition to be held in December

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA - The 2016 National Pork Exhibition is slated to occur at the Efua Sutherland Park.

The three-day exhibition, scheduled from December 2 to 4, is to educate pig and maize farmers on how to increase pig production to feed a pork processing factory to be established in 2017.

The factory when established would have the capacity to process 200 pigs a day for the local and international market.

Mr Samuel Asare Bediako, Director of Genesis Professional Institute, organisers of the exhibition said the event will bring together both prospective and current pig and maize farmers to study the various financial facilities available to help them expand their farms.

Mr Bediako said the exhibition is also to encourage the youth to participate in various seminars and other training activities to enable them develop interest in pig and maize farming to improve agricultural production.

He said the programme for the first day of exhibition include registration and training seminars for pig and maize farmers for the pork processing factory.

The second day would witness a food bazaar and a concert, followed by a display of various dishes made from pork while the last day of the exhibition is the family fun day.

GNA