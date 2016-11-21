LaNMMA observes World Toilet Day

Madina(GAR), Nov. 21, GNA - World Toilet Day was over the weekend commemorated at Madina Central Market by officials of the Environmental Health Unit of the La-Nkwantana-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA).

The World Toilet Day, celebrated annually on November 19, was instituted in 2001 by the United Nations and has been adopted by 122 countries.

The Day was instituted to address sanitation concerns in the world.

On the theme: 'Own a Toilet', the LaNMMA celebration of the Day, observant at the event included school children, traders and market women.

LaNMMA officials used the occasion to unveil a prototype portable toilet structure supplied by the World Bank.

This prototype is equipped with a water closet and a hand wash-basin.

Mr David Duncan, the Chief Officer for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), said there is the need for all to end open defecation acts and install toilets in each household.

Mr Joseph Quacoe, the Head of LaNMMA Environmental Health, called on interested person who want toilets to be built in their homes to register with them as the World Bank will absorb half of the payment.

GNA