Former CPP chairman endorses President John Mahama

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 21, GNA - Mr Albert Atutiga, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has praised President John Mahama for the various infrastructure development efforts initiated under during his tenure.

He said the mark of every good leader is to have the nation at heart and that his quest for the country's infrastructural development and expansion of existing projects would improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Atutiga, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said although he was a committed member of the CPP, he admired President Mahama for having the political will to embark on development projects saying, 'Good governance is about serving the people with humility and providing them with basic amenities, which President Mahama is currently doing'.

'With the pace of development in John Mahama's short term in office as compared to that of Dr Nkrumah, I will rate the current president higher in terms of development and I believe God will help him to win the December elections to serve a second term as other presidents did', he said.

Mr Atutiga said the forces that were against Dr Kwame Nkrumah when he embarked on such developments efforts are the same forces against John Mahama today adding that 'if the country wants continuous development it is better to ignore the agents against development and vote to retain the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for continuity'.

He said it was true that conditions were hard but questioned whether workers' salaries were not being paid and that 'no one has the magic wand to conjure money into the pockets of those who are not working'.

Mr Atutiga said the President's development agenda has touched on every aspect of life ranging from education, health, ICT, roads and agriculture- this is the reason why he deserves a second term.

He said as a member of an opposition political party, 'I hear people admitting that the president has indeed worked and if bad propaganda is not used against him the margin between the NDC and the closest party would even be higher'.

GNA