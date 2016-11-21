Government ready to ensure violence-free elections - President Mahama

By Samuel Akapule/Godfred Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Nov. 21, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said there will be no violence during and after the general elections as Government has mapped out the appropriate strategies to ensure peace.

The President said this on Sunday, when he met with the Bolgatanga Traditional Council, as part of his campaign tour to the region.

He urged the electorate not to entertain any fear and come out in their numbers on the Election Day to exercise their constitutional rights.

'Elections are for the electorate to express their will and the constitution also spells out the procedure for redress and I see no reason why there should be violence. I am a man of peace as I have declared on several platforms'.

President Mahama said stringent security measures have been put in place to deal with anybody or group of people who would seek to foment violence.

He said security taskforces have also been established in all the regions to provide security to the electorate at the polling stations during the voting day.

President Mahama appealed to the traditional rulers to join the crusade for peace by ensuring that this year's election was conducted peacefully.

He commended the Bolgatanga Traditional Council for working hard to settle chieftaincy concerns in the region adding that government would help ensure law and order is maintained.

Later at a rally held at the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park, the President said Government would continue in its efforts to spread development across all the regions.

President Mahama said some of the projects undertaken in the Region included rural electrification projects, enhancing the road works, the establishment of the University for Development Studies, regional and district hospitals and CHPS Compounds.

The President, after introducing Mr Isaack Adongo, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga Central, urged the people to vote for him.

Mr Kofi Adams, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, said the party has the chance of winning convincingly and impressed upon party executives and supporters to embark upon house to house campaigns and to ensure that they come out with all their families to vote for the NDC.

GNA