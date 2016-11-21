18-year-old wins Cambridge Associate Schools Award

Angela Seyram Abla Yevudza of the New Nation School has won the A-level Student of the year at the Cambridge Associate Schools Awards held in Accra.

She had a perfect score of A stars in all three of her subjects took away an award plaque, certificate of achievement and a laptop for a sterling performance.

Alpha Beta Christian College and the Ghana Christian International High School won the best A and O level school respectively.

The Best IGCSE School of the Year 2016 went to New Nation School and East Airport International School.

The Cambridge Associate Schools Awards is held to recognize individual students, teachers, and schools that excelled during the May/June 2016 Cambridge International GCSE, A level and O level examinations.

The awards are also organized every year as part of activities to promote CIE in Ghana and also to enrich the schools' experience of the CIE programme.

A total of seven excellent students in both International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Advanced (A) Levels and 26 teachers were presented with various awards ranging from electronic gadgets, plaques, book and shopping vouchers, internet connectivity devices and certificates of recognition.

The recipients of the awards were from our 33 Cambridge Associate Schools attached to the British Council.

Present at the award ceremony were James Carmichael, Director Examinations, Sub-Saharan Africa, Dominic Hudson, Regional Exams Marketing Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa and Liliana Biglou, Country Director Ghana.

Also, Cambridge Examination Board the CEO of Cambridge Assessment Lee Davis , Deputy Director, Education, Cambridge International and Efua Asiedu, West Africa Manager for Cambridge graced the occasion.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com