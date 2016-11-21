Some party policies are shopping list, unable to deal with real issues – Graham

The Executive Director of the Third World Network says he is unenthused with some policies outlined by political parties in their 2016 manifestoes.

Dr Yao Graham says many of these manifestoes offer shopping list rather than presenting ideas to deal with the real issues plaguing the country.

He said the key starting point for political parties should be how they are going to develop the economy, create sustainable jobs and how they are going to utilize the revenue of the country.

“Jobs are not created through targeted projects [they have to come from] economic wise policies which dynamite the creation of jobs,” he said.

Dr Graham made these remarks as a panelist on the special edition of the Joy FM’s Ghana Connect programme held on University of Ghana campus, Monday.

The programme was sponsored by the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Ghana on the theme "Inequalities, poverty and elections."

Some policy position of the various political parties especially the two dominant parties namely the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) could best be described as pro-poor.

They are aimed at addressing the issue of inequality especially the yawning gap between the poor and the rich in the society.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers