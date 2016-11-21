EC, police increasing existing special voters’ list?

Citi News has intercepted a document suggesting that the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC), have embarked on an exercise to add the names of more Police officers and recruits to the special voters’ list.

Although the exercise for the creation of the special voters list ended on October 28; 42 clear days ahead of the December election as stipulated by law, the latest directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) allows the various levels of Commands in the Service to liaise with EC officials to add more names to the list.

The memo, which was written by the Director General of Police Service, COP Chistian Tetteh Yohunu on behalf of the IGP, is in two aspects.

The first aspect of the memo is instructing all Divisional Commanders, all Regional Commanders, and all Commanders in charge of Police training schools to key in the names of Police officers whose names are not on the special voters' register.

The second aspect of the memo, is also directing the aforementioned commanders, especially the commanders of the Police Training Schools, to make sure that all recruits have their names on the special voters' list.

This directive is expected to cover new recruits of the Police Service.

The memo was released on Thursday November 17, 2016, and the deadline for the directive to be effected was November 20, 2016.

However, Citi News cannot confirm immediately whether such persons have been added to the existing list, as officials of the police and the Electoral Commission, have declined comment on the matter.

114,813 to partake in special voting, not 65,000 – EC

The Electoral Commission on November 16 2016, announced that a little over 114,000 voters are expected to cast their ballot during the special voting on December 1 .

According to the Deputy Director of Communications of the Electoral Commission (EC), Yussif Ayuba, the earlier list and figure put out by the Commission was not the final list.

He has explained that, the Commission has now finalized the recruitment process for its officials, who will be working on the Election Day, and they have been added to the list.

“When we gave out the figure initially, we didn’t capture all the central staff who we have recruited to undertake election work during the election day; and we were able to finish entering most of their details. Currently, we have 114,813 officials going to vote in the special voting come December 1,” he said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

