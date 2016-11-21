Peace Council condemns NPP, NDC clashes

The National Peace Council has condemned recent clashes by members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The Council unreservedly condemns such acts of violence, provocation and impunity,” Chairman of the Peace Council stated.

Members of the two parties have in recent times clashed in several parts in the country with the recent one happening at New Juaben North in the Eastern Region.

Addressing the press on Monday, Chairman of National Peace Council, Most. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, said such incidents cast “a slur on Ghana's hard earned democratic credentials” and further called on political parties to call their members to order.

“The recent skirmishes between supporters of the NDC and the NPP cast a slur on Ghana's hard earned democratic credentials and image. This act should awaken all Ghanaians to the reality that electoral violence is possible in our country. The current level and spate of violent clashes between the NDC and the NPP have the potential to foul the political atmosphere during and even after the elections,” he added.

“The NPC is deeply concerned about the continuing violent confrontations between supporters of the NDC and NPP. The Council calls on the supporters of the parties in question to exercise caution and circumspection, as they embark on their legitimate rights to promote the virtues of their parties. It is pertinent to note that Ghana is bigger than any political party and that political hooliganism and violence have never been a legitimate mechanism for ascension to political power in any part of the world,” Rev. Asante added.

Meanwhile, the Council will on Wednesday, 23 November 2016, will convene the 2nd High Level Meeting of National Leaders on Strengthening Ghana's Democratic Stability, Peace and Unity at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.

The Council organized the first meeting in the 2012 elections, where all presidential candidates pledged to uphold peace and accept the outcome of the election.

Surge in NDC/ NPP clashes

The Police in the Eastern Region are currently on a manhunt for some thugs, believed to be supporters of the NDC and NPP who were involved in violent clashes on Sunday.

Members of the two parties clashed during a separate health walks organized by the two parties in the New Juaben North constituency.

It is unclear what triggered the clashes; but several properties were destroyed in the process.

Such cases have been recurring in recent times. Members of the two parties clashed in front of the residence of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo at Nima in Accra.

Similar cases have also been recorded in Wulensi, Odododiodoo , Ajumako among other places.

However, in all such instances, the Police were unable to arrest perpetrators face the law for their actions.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

