Unilever appoints new board members after four resign

Unilever has appointed new persons to its board following the resignation of four of its board members in October and November 2016.

Mr. Moses B. Amao resigned as the Customer Development Director of the company with effect from 1st October, 2016.

While Mr. Joseph Nee-Amahtey Hyde and Prof. Franklyn Manu also resigned from the Board with effect from 1st November, 2016.

Another member of the board Mr. Charles Alexander Cofie also resigned with effect from 17th November, 2016.

It’s unclear what led to their resignations as a statement from the company to shareholders did not specify.

The statement however stated that four persons have been appointed to replace them.

The four are Mr. Edward Effah, Mrs. Edith Dankwa, Mr. Philip Sowah and Mr. Joseph Z. Amuna.

Mr. Edward Effah, Mrs. Edith Dankwa and Mr. Philip Sowah have been appointed as non-Executive Directors.

Mr. Edward Effah established The Fidelity Group in October 1998 after a successful career as a senior finance executive and currently the Group CEO and Board Chairman of the Fidelity Group, while Mrs. Edith Dankwa is the Group Publisher and CEO of Business Times Africa Magazine (BT) and the Business& Financial Times (B&FT).

Mr. Philip Sowah is currently the managing director of Afriwave Telecom Ghana Limited.

Prior to Afriwave, he was the managing director of Airtel Ghana.

Mr. Joseph Z. Amuna is currently the Supply Chain Director of Unilever Ghana. Prior to that, he served in Unilever as Factory Manager-Ghana, Strategic Planning Manager-Africa and Category Supply Chain Manager – Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

By: Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana