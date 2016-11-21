Wave of sabotage hits long-delayed Mali vote

Officials count ballots at a polling station in Bamako on November 20, 2016. By Habibou Kouyate (AFP)

Bamako (AFP) - A series of deadly attacks and targeted disruptions have marred Mali's long-delayed municipal elections, security sources said Monday, leaving six people dead as vote counting began.

The election of 12,000 councillors on Sunday was due to take place in 2014 but ongoing political instability caused by jihadists and rival militias has pushed the vote back several times.

Turnout was expected to be below 20 percent in the capital Bamako due to continuing security fears and fatigue among voters who complain the government has failed to deliver peace.

Results were not yet available by early evening on Monday.

Highlighting the entrenched problems faced by those upholding law and order, five Malian soldiers died on Sunday in an ambush while transporting ballot boxes in the north.

A Malian security source said the assailants -- thought to be jihadists -- "wanted to sabotage the elections" but were unable to make off with the ballots.

A second attack in the town of Dilli in southwestern Mali on Monday saw a group of alleged jihadists seize several vehicles, attack a council building, and kill a civilian.



Officials count ballots at a polling station in Bamako during municipal elections on November 20, 2016

A security source said the assailants were possibly hoping to find ballot boxes in the building where counting was under way.

Officially only 15 of Mali's 703 communes were unable to register ballots, but in reality voting did not take place in several areas in the north and centre due to the presence of armed groups made up of former rebels.

French troops were deployed in 2013 to repel Al-Qaeda-aligned jihadists who had overrun several northern towns, joining forces with these Tuareg-led rebels claiming autonomy for the region.

Some 11,000 UN military and police have followed, attempting to maintain security, but the jihadists remain active in the north while also spreading to the west African country's central regions.

In the northern city of Kidal, Malian and UN flags were burned by activists who claim northern Mali is a separate entity that should not be controlled from Bamako.

Meanwhile in Timbuktu on Sunday, unknown attackers seized and burned electoral papers in multiple raids.

Armed group to join peace process

The government has wrestled with implementing a 2015 peace deal signed by the ex-rebels, with the state still absent from vast swathes of its northern territory.



Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita casts his ballot in Bamako during municipal elections on November 20, 2016

Sunday's election -- held two years later than scheduled -- coincided with the first anniversary of a jihadist attack on the Radisson Blu hotel in the capital Bamako that left 20 people dead, many of them foreigners.

UN chief Ban Ki-moon called Saturday for a peaceful vote in areas "where political and security conditions allow" in a nation still under a state of emergency.

In a rare bit of good news amid militia infighting and jihadist attacks, one armed group in the country's centre said Monday it would lay down arms.

Oumar Aldjana, secretary-general of the National Alliance for the Protection of Peul Identity and Restoration of Justice (ANSIPRJ) told AFP the group founded to protect the country's ethnic Peul community would "join the peace process".

ANSIPRJ claimed responsibility for a July attack that killed 17 soldiers, along with Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist outfit Ansar Dine.