Together In Health: Maamobi NDC Supporters Benefit From NPP Medical Screening

A group of supporters of the National Democratic Congress in Maamobi, in the Ayawaso North Constituency, have benefited from free medical screening and treatment organized by the Loyal Ladies Movement of the New Patriotic Party in Accra.

The social outreach program, which was aimed at helping persons in the Zongo community in the constituency, attracted the NDC supporters, who, on their way to campaign for President John Dramani Mahama, stopped to benefit from the medical screening and treatment, as well as food supplied.

Yahya Iddrisu, leader of the NDC group which benefitted from the NPP-Loyal Ladies medical outreach programme, pledged their support for Nana Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision of saving the country from its current situation.

“We were surprised to be welcomed and screened by the Loyal Ladies for Nana Akufo Addo, whom we thought would turn us away because of our political affiliation. Instead, they allowed us to benefit from the screening and food supplies” Yahya said.

The Ayawaso North Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP, M.Z Aminu, said the NPP welcomes everyone to its fold, and that the kind gesture by the Loyal Ladies towards the NDC supporters was a testament of the all-inclusive nature of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP.

“You may not belong to our party, but you cannot be excluded from any social intervention that is geared at enhancing the well-being of people in the Zongo community,” Mr. Aminu assured the beneficiaries.

The Ayawaso North NPP Parliamentary candidate thanked the NDC supporters for their resolve to support and vote for him and his presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming General Elections.

Vice President of the NPP Loyal Ladies in-charge of the Zongo mobilization, Suraka Zainab, said Nana Akufo-Addo's Zongo Development Fund is a policy initiative that will transform conditions of people in the Zongo community.

“The Zongo Development Fund proposed by Nana Akufo-Addo holds the key for transformation in all the Zongos in the country. It spells hope for the Zongo dweller who equally deserve a better life, whether they are in the NPP or NDC” Ms. Zainab indicated.

Some NDC supporters at the Health Screening

She added that the mission of the Loyal Ladies, which is made up of professionals from all spheres, is to promote the vision of Nana Akufo-Addo in bringing hope to all Ghanaians before, during, and after the 2016 elections.

Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Prince Obeng, used the opportunity to reiterate the need for peace.

He condemned the recent attack on members of the NPP Loyal Ladies in Suhum and pleaded with the youth in the country, no matter their party affiliation, to choose peace over violence.

The one-day outreach program benefited about 2000 people, who got different food supplies, and also screened and treated 1,500 other people from all walks of life with different health problems.

-Adomonline