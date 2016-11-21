Ablekuma North: NDC aspirant urges supporters to shun violence

With the increasing reports of clashes between political party supporters, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North, Sally Amaki Darko Attopee, has urged her supporters to shun any acts of violence.

Supports of the NDC and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have clashed across the country most notably in Wulensi, New Juaben, Odododiodio and at the residence of the NPP flagbearer’s residence at Nima.

But Mrs. Attopee implored the NDC supporters in her constituency to put peace above everying else.

“I urge the youth to stay calm during and after the elections, in Ablekuma North and the entire country. Peace is a gem on which development is fashioned,” she said in her letter.

Mrs. Attopee also assured that she is “committed to accepting the outcome of polls in a free and fair election.”

She will be looking to win the Ablekuma North seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who will be represented by to Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie, onetime Ablekuma North Constituency Women Organiser of the NPP.

Find below her letter to her supporters

Dear Comrades,

We’ve been on the campaign trail for unending weeks. We’ve brought you the good news of President John Dramani Mahama, The NDC and also The NDC-Ablekuma North. As we enter the fifteenth day mark, I would want to thank every supporter that has worked hard to bring positive change to Ablekuma North, by campaigning, coming for rallies, walks and contributing in cash and kind. I pray that God replenishes you.

I Sally Amaki Darko Attopee, trust that Ablekuma North has come of age; with the ability to see the deplorable conditions in which we live and the courage to make a change that we’ve waited 20years to herald. Look at how your houses flood, look at your roads, look at how inaccessible your MP has been and vote for Sally to bring you the best.

As a career teacher and a mother, I appreciate the ingenuity of the Ghanaian youth; I understand the energy that they possess and the impact they have. I urge the youth to stay calm during and after the elections, in Ablekuma North and the entire country. Peace is a gem on which development is fashioned.

Come the 7th of December 2016, go out and vote for number 3 on the presidential ballot, vote for Sally Amaki Darko-Attopee in Ablekuma North and vote for the NDC. I am committed to accepting the outcome of polls in a free and fair election.

God bless the NDC, God Bless Ablekuma North, God bless John Mahama and God bless Ghana.

Yours in service, Sally Amaki Darko Attope, Aka Madam Tilapia

