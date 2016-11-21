NDP, CPP To Diversify And Renegotiate Oil Contracts

Both the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) have lash out government for major challenges in the oil and gas sector pointing out that, Ghana, if care is not taken would be affected by the Dutch disease.

Benjamin Sekyere, Communicator and Assistant Administrator, National Democratic Party (NDP) said, NDP’s strategy or approach in dealing with the challenges or gaps in the sector is the establishment of a local content law to promote indigenization, linkages, and diversification.

According to him, his party, among its manifesto promises will invest oil and gas revenues to achieve optimal and equitable outcomes for current and future generations.

He added that particularly, experts and professionals would be mandated to see smooth running of the stabilization fund for the purpose of smoothening domestic spending of revenues to account for revenue volatility.

Mr. Sekyere noted that the NDP will ensure that national strategies set out how the extractive sector fits with plans for poverty reduction, inclusive growth, and social transformation.

He posited that probity and accountability, participatory democracy, stemming graft, corruption and recklessness in public office are the key determinant to improve the development of the sector.

Mr. Sekyere said the governance challenges can be minimized considering the whole chain of decisions, taking account of all environmental, social and economic factors, before making a decision as recommended in the Natural Resource Charter.

He said this at the Greater Accra Consultation on Oil and Gas Governance organised by the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas (CSPOG) in Accra.

Yaw Asani Tanko, Deputy General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) said, his party has stated in their manifesto to renegotiate all the agreements in the sector in order to reap the full benefit of its share of the oil resources.

According to him, CCP’s approach in dealing with challenges in the oil and gas sector is to introduce a strategic plan in all sectors for equal growth and progress.

He added that his party will develop a petrochemical industry that uses residue from the oil resource to manufacture fertilizer.

Dr. Steve Manteau, the chairman of CSPOG indicated, at the forum that this is an opportune time to create awareness and provide education on what oil discovery has done for other countries like Angola, Sudan and Nigeria.

According to him, oil can be used as catalyst for development to transform the lives of people.

“The reason why we have failed in our socio-economic development is due to poor governance. A key example is the Mining sector and that inspite of mining for years, Ghana went HIPC” – he intimated.

Dr. Manteau said the approach in developing guiding documents was illogical indicating that ideally, there has to be a policy followed by relevant laws to enforce those legislations.

He expressed worry that such is the opposite in Ghana where a law was developed in 2006 followed by regulations in 2014.

“Did we learn our lessons from the mining sector in embracing oil? He intimated.

Mr. Manteau concluded that there must be a commitment by all parties to addressing the gaps in the oil and gas industry.