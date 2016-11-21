Of India,Ile-Ife And Africa

There are strange developments between Nigeria and India, particularly as it concerns the ancient city of Ile Ife in Nigeria.

Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 and Sir Adesoji Aderemi, November 15, 1889.

Nehru was first Prime Minister of India with Political Capital in New Delhi, whereas Sir Aderemi was Ooni of Ife and first African Governor. He was Governor of Western Region.

Nehru”s Daughter, Indira Gandhi, was first Woman Prime Minister of India and Sir Aderemi’s daughter, Tejumade Alakija, was first female head of Service in Nigeria.

Nehru and Sir Aderemi both fought for the Independence of India and Nigeria respectively.

Nehru and Aderemi at one time or the other met with Queen Elizabeth of England and the then British Prime Minister Winston Spencer Churchill.

Furthermore, A.P.J. Kalaam, 11th president of India, suffered a heart attack on July 27, 2015. The next day, 28 July 2015, Ooni Okunade Sijuwade suffered a Heart attack.

Also, On October 28, 2015, in the midst of the India Africa Summit in New Delhi, the Ooni Elect Prince Adeyeye Ogunwusi made a triumphant entry into the City of Ife. On December 7, a very significant day in the lives of the Indian People, Ooni Ogunwusi was presented with his Staff of Office. December 7 the Flag day of India is a day of Honour to the soldiers, Airmen and Sailors of India. Interestingly Ooni Ogunwusiu is an Old Boy of Loyola College, Ibadan, associated with the name Saint Ignatius of Loyola, a soldier regarded by the Catholics as the Patron Saint Of Soldiers and author of the book, The Spiritual Exercises. Mention has been made of the spiritualisation of the world by India and Ile Ife is the spiritual capital of the Yoruba

In Addition to all the above it should be noted that India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Africas richest Man, Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian, were both born in the same month of the same Year. Mukesh Ambani was born April 19, 1957 and is chairman and Managing Director of Reliance industries which owns what is currently the largest oil refinery in the World, whereas Alikjo Dangote, Charman and MD of Dangote Industries was born April 10 1957 and he is building in Lagos what would become the worlds largest oil refinery