Extend NHIS to cover herbal medicines -Monic Star Center CEO

Madam Monica Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Monic Star Herbal Centre, with its headquarters at Akwatialine, suburb of Kumasi, has appealed to the government to focus more on herbal medicine.

She noted that the contribution of herbal medicine practitioners in the health delivery in the country cannot be over-emphasised, and, therefore, appealed to the government to extend the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to herbal medicine.

Madam Nyarko said it was high time the government invested in herbal medicine to help supplement orthodox medicine for the treatment of various local diseases.

According to her, it is also prudent for the government to, as a matter of urgency, set up a fund to cushion herbal medicine practitioners across the country to reduce the dilemma they go through in securing loan facilities to expand their businesses in the face of high interest rates.

Madam Monica Nyarko, who is a professional trained nurse with over 25 years experience in orthodox medicine practice, and 13 years in herbal medicine, called on the authorities of the scheme and the Health Ministry to recognise herbal medicine practitioners and facilities as accredited service providers of the NHIS, since it will go a long way to help registered card holders to benefit from the experience and services of registered herbal practitioners.

The CEO of Monic Star Herbal Centre, who claims to treat diseases like asthma, hypertension, hepatitis B, and sexual transmitted diseases (STDs) among others, condemned most of the orthodox medical practitioners in the country who claim that herbal drugs or medicines cannot cure illnesses like diabetes.

She disclosed that she has treated many diabetic patients, and challenged the Ministry of Health to bring any patient with diabetes for treatment at the centre.

