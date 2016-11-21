Fanteakwa South constituents commend MP…for development projects

Stories from Isaac Akwetey-Okunor…

Residents of the Fanteakwa Constituency of the Fanteakwa District have shown appreciation for the developmental projects embarked upon by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kofi Okyere Agyekum.

The residents disclosed to the Eastern File that, no MP in the area, since 1992, has demonstrated the level of developmental projects completed and ongoing, achieved through the instrumentality of the MP.

This came to light at a short but impressive ceremony to commission a six-unit Kindergarten classroom block with auxiliary offices, for the Hemang Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) School by the MP.

The ceremony was interlaced with poetry recitals and choreography by the Kindergarten pupils.

Addressing the gathering, the Ankobeahene of Hemang, Nana Kobia Adobe, said Kofi Okyere Agyekum is a messiah to the area.

“Since 1992, we have not seen such developmental projects in this constituency. Honorable, your developmental projects in this area are incomparable, and I wish to thank you for that,” he stated.

On his part, the MP, who is affectionately known in political cycles as Arafat, explained that the developmental projects were not for political gain, but a duty call as the representative of the area.

He further indicated that he considers it highly imperative to invest in the people, through the construction of schools and health office buildings, as well as practical economic empowerment, rather than sharing a paltry GH¢20 and pieces of clothes to his constituents.

According to him, in less than four years of his leadership, every community within the constituency has seen one or more development projects.

Education

The District Director of Education in charge of the Fanteakwa Assembly, Mr. Felix Jacobs Alagiwe, also warned teachers in the district to immediately put a stop to laziness and its associated negatives.

According to the Educational Director, the service would not entertain and tolerate any teacher or group of teachers who would toy with the education of innocent children in the district through laziness.

He continued that the lazy attitude of some teachers, if not checked, could negatively affect the development of the children.

To this end, he warned them (teachers) to immediately turn away from such acts before he pushed them out of the service.

He also took the opportunity to further caution teachers pursuing sandwich educational programmes not to use quality teaching and learning periods for their home work.

The Fanteakwa District Director, without mincing words, stressed that as much as he appreciated the efforts of teachers in the area to upgrade themselves, there is need for them to also show a high sense of responsibility and ethical values.

He, however, heaped praises on the MP for his efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning, particularly in the Fanteakwa Constituency.