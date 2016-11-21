Nine Injured In Two NDC, NPP Clashes [Photos]

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
21 November 2016

NDC, NPP violent clahes
During the past two weeks, Ghana has witnessed political violence between the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in three separate incidents.

By the media’s count, at least nine have been injured. This should be worrying. Ghanaians go to the polls barely 17 days.

The NPP and the NDC clashed right in front of the residence of the NPP presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo two Sundays ago.

Since then at two more clashes have been reported last Sunday. First in the Asokore in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region and later in the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta Region.

The incident at Asokore in the Eastern region was particularly bloody.

See photos below

           

                                     

