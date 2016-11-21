NPP to hold Northern Regional rally tomorrow

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its regional rally at the Tamale Jubilee Park, Tuesday November 22, 2016.

The party's Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia among other party bigwigs are to address the event.

The outspoken NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu ahead of the event at a news conference on Monday said adequate arrangements have been made to make the event successful.

According to him, party supporters from all 31 constituencies in the region will attend the rally.

He cautioned jubilant supporters especially motorcycle riders against radicalism.

He disclosed that about 150 police personnel would be deployed to the rally ground to guarantee maximum security.

He asserted that the rally would disintegrate the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) propaganda in the Northern Region.

Daniel Bugri Naabu anticipated that the NPP could win 25 out of the 31 Parliamentary seats in the region.

He mentioned the eastern corridor, Mamprugu land and Gonjaland as areas where the NPP could win more seats to increase the already 10 secured ones.

The NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sule Salifu insinuated that President John Dramani Mahama has disappointed Ghanaians especially northerners for which reason the NDC does not deserve a second term.

“Northern politicians must demonstrate to the whole world that they are capable of handling affairs when they are giving the opportunity and I believe all of us will agree to the fact that Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated that he is a man of competence.”

He touted Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as a shinning northern star with international stardom.

“In this country, the NDC does not fear anybody in terms of intellectual debate than Dr. Bawumia. Dr. Bawumia will not insult anybody, Dr. will not say things he cannot prove, Dr. will not say anything he doesn't have evidence because the evidence is always available before Dr. Bawumia speaks so the NDC fears him.”

“The number of questions he has asked the NDC to answer have not been answered and how many are we left into the elections,” he asked.

Sule Salifu condemned what he described as President Mahama's tribal campaigns saying, “Once you are a northerner and you have demonstrated that you are competent I believe that the Ghanaians will give you the opportunity to govern.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana