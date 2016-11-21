Police Arrest Nana Addo One-Man Campaigner

The Police in Atebubu in the Brong-Ahafo Region have arrested a one-man campaigner for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for operating without permit.

Donti Mohammed alias Boby Boby was arrested last Tuesday on the instructions of the Atebubu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Adu Anim.

But his supporters, who heard of his arrest, thronged the police station and chanted war songs which forced the police to release him.

According to the police, they invited him to the police station over the permit.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in a telephone interview, Boby Boby said he had been a member of the ruling NDC since 1992 but during the parliamentary primaries of the NDC in Atebubu, some NDC thugs burnt his house because of his support for the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area.

One man Nana Ado campaigner, Boby, Boby on the street of Atebubu

The thugs also destroyed my cinema, and because of that I decided to join the NPP and campaign vigorously for the flagbearer and make sure he wins in this area. I campaign especially on market days at Atebubu on the streets or anywhere I see a sizeable crowd to preach the one district, one factory policy.

He indicated that the implementation of the one district, one factory policy would create more jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

Many people believe his vigorous and effective campaign angered NDC members who instigated his arrest to stop.

The 35-year-old man said he had been living with friends due the destruction of his house and cinema.

“I am determined to campaign for Nana Addo to bring jobs and free education for my children to benefit. I have been asked to come for the permit today, however I will continue with my campaign and dare the police to arrest me if I do not get the permit,” he added.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Atebubu,

