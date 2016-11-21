‘Mahama Can’t Be Trusted’

“A leader without principle, a leader without commitment, a leader incapable of maintaining the truth and telling the truth to the people. Such a leader does not deserve the trust of the people of Ghana. He does not deserve the trust of the people of Ghana. We cannot trust Mahama. The Ghanaian people cannot trust John Dramani Mahama.”

These were the words of the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a rally in Akim Oda, on Saturday, November 19, 2016, the last day of his 4-day tour of the Eastern Region.

The NPP flagbearer noted that with 16 days to the holding of the December 7 election, President Mahama's desperation will reach new heights through the announcement of a plethora of phantom promises to the Ghanaian electorate, and will also flip-flop on key issues.

One such desperate move and change in stance on the part of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo recounted, was the decision to restore the allowances of nursing training students, albeit it partially.

It will be recalled that President Mahama on September 8, 2016, publicly stated that it is “better to lose on principle than win using falsehoods. We'll not reverse the decision.”

The NPP flagbearer noted that despite President Mahama's opposition to the restoration of the allowances all these years, he has suddenly changed his mind with trainee nurses now being paid GH¢150 as their monthly allowance.

This, Nana Akufo-Addo observed, is a clear indication that “he (President Mahama) is not a man of principle, he is not a man of commitment, and he is not a man of truth. We cannot put our destinies in the hands of such a man.”

To this end, Nana Akufo-Addo is urging Ghanaians to repose their confidence in him and in the NPP, assuring that “we have the men and women who can give us a first class government and return us onto the path of progress and prosperity within a very short spate of time.”

“An Akufo-Addo government, God-willing, from January 2017”, he told the thousands gathered at Akim Oda, “will help create jobs and bring wealth to the people of Ghana, assuring that “we will change the face our nation and bring progress and prosperity to our country.”