Deaf, Dumb Group Get Farming Tools



The General Manager of the National Food and Agric Show Secretariat (FAGRO) Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa has led her team to present farming implements to a community of predominantly deaf and dumb people who are mainly farmers.

With support from Keness Ventures, a company engaged in protective gears and agri-inputs, the team donated 30 Wellington boots, T-shirts and Caps to the farmers at Adamorobe, located in a valley at the foot of the Akuapem Hills in the Eastern Region but closer to Accra.

Ms. Akosah told DAILY GUIDE that the move formed part of the “Farmers for Peace” initiative they were spearheading as the December 7 general election approaches.

She said the disabled farmers appeared neglected but said they had the zeal for farming to support themselves, adding “They are rejected, stigmatised, abandoned and left to fend for themselves but are very hardworking and full of life.”

Accompanied by members of the University of Ghana sign language club – who provided sign language services – Ms Akosa said they were able to interact with the residents and got to know about some of the basic problems affecting Adamorobe and its environs.

She said Adamorobe unfortunately appears to have an unusually high incidence of hereditary deafness but the residents there “are giving meaning to their lives by engaging in the noblest profession on earth – agriculture – to survive.”

She said without a peaceful environment it was impossible for farmers to survive explaining, “We chose to deal with farmers in the rural areas because most of them spend a great deal of their time on their farms and may miss similar outreaches while they are away. We have chosen to take the message of peace to them on their farms so that the whole Ghana will be on the same page. Peace is priceless, we can't afford to toy with it at this crucial time.”

She admonished the residents to go about their activities in peace and called on them to exercise their franchise on the Election Day as it is their civic responsibility as Ghanaians.

“You are the most important in every country so don't allow your challenges and stigmatization bring you down. Without you, we cannot have three square meals on our tables daily. You are the developers of every nation and we are proud of you and will continue to find means to support you.”

Ms Akosa said other deaf and dumb farmer communities in the Ashanti and Western regions will be visited by the team to talk about peace and donate various farming equipment to them.