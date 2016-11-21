Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 21 November 2016 12:36 CET

I will revive defunct factories in my next term – Mahama

By CitiFMonline

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Dramani Mahama has promised to revamp defunct factories to create jobs for the youth in his next administration.

He said, feasibility studies will be conducted to assess their viability  of the factories and they will be revived to create jobs for the teaming youth.

President Mahama disclosed this on his three-day campaign tour in Bolgatanaga in the Upper East Region.

“We are going to do a feasibility studies on all the old factories that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and other governments built and those that can be revived, we are going to revive them so that they can create employment opportunities  for our young people.

“We have started doing that already, we have done the Komeda sugar factory, we done the Kumasi shoe factory, we are doing a feasibility study on the Aboaso glass factory, we have a new ceramic factory coming up. And so we are going to do an appraisal of the factories here in the Upper East Region  and the viable once will be resuscitated to create employment.”

Mr. Mahama said, his government will also revive the cotton industry in the north, adding that, the cotton ginnery in the region to  process cotton for export.

He also hinted of the construction of a shea butter factory in the Upper East Region.

Mr. Mahama assured the people of the region that, the Ghana Airport Company has identified the airstrips of Bolgatanga  and Cape Coast as the next airports for construction.

He then appealed to the people of the region to vote massively for him come December 7 to complete the projects he has initiated.


By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

