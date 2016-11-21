Access Partners UG To Develop Sports



Access Bank has partnered the University of Ghana Sports Directorate to support efforts at building and nurturing talents in the various sporting disciplines.

The partnership was sealed with a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations in the sum of GH¢30,000.

The financial support is expected to aid the directorate in organizing four inter-hall athletics competitions aimed at promoting the holistic development of human resources at the university through sports.

Head of Corporate Communications at Access Bank Ghana, Nana Adu Kyeremateng, mentioned that sports and the arts feature prominently in the bank's social responsibility programmes since it constitutes an avenue for creating good communal spirit and enhancing human resource capabilities.

He added that “two great institutions coming together for the good of sports can only propel the sports to grow on the University campus and help identify some key and promising athletes who can represent the nation in major competitions.”

Director at the Sports Directorate, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, used the occasion to thank the bank for the partnership and assured the team that the partnership will go a long way to improve athletics competition in the university.

The Directorate held its 53rd Inter-Hall Athletics Competition at the Athletics Oval from November 9 to 11, which saw students participating in various disciplines, including discus, shot put, track race, hurdles and pole vaults.

Earlier this year, the bank extended its support to the School of Languages at the University of Ghana with the donation of a new Xerox Work Centre Multifunctional Printer aimed at assisting the school manage the distribution of documents effectively, while accelerating their work flow to serve the student community.

Over the years, Access Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment for community investment and has been recognized as “Best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility,” an accolade that was awarded to the bank in 2015 at the West African Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards; 2014 and 2010 at the Ghana Banking Awards.