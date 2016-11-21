Include Engineering & Innovation In Manifestos- Political Parties Told

The President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye, says for Ghana to have sustainable development, political parties must incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation (STEI) into their manifestos.

Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye said this when he delivered the 47th Presidential Address last Thursday at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.

Speaking under the theme: “Ghana must embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation to achieve sustainable development,” Ing. Boakye said most development problems are essentially engineering problems.

“Any war against poverty, disease, illiteracy and environmental degradation can succeed only by making use of STEI,” he said.

“In Ghana, much lip-service is paid to leveraging science and technology for national development, but there is currently a poor appreciation of the importance of and the benefits that STEI can deliver to the competitiveness of the economy and to national development in general,” the president added.

Ing. Boakye said that “a country that aspires to become an upper middle income country requires a vision of development which fully applies and integrates STEI into national development strategies to achieve national objectives for poverty reduction, competitiveness of enterprises, sustainable environmental management and industrial growth.”

This, he said, must be a tenet of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and be accepted by all the political parties.

By Cephas Larbi

[email protected]