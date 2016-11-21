Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Business & Finance | 21 November 2016 11:41 CET

Ghana Post To Establish Bank

By Daily Guide

Brig. Gen Joseph Klobodu (rtd) interacting with Eric Yao and other stakeholders

Ghana Post has announced plans to establish microfinance company that will gradually expand to become a commercial bank.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Brig. Gen Joseph Klobodu (rtd) revealed this at its 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra.

He said a committee has been set up to take a critical look at postal services so as to expand the sector.

According to him, offers have been received from a number of companies to partner Ghana Post to meet its target.

“Proposals are being studied for the best offer,” he mentioned.

In addition, he said the board would also ensure that the company leverages its landed properties in Accra and Kumasi to boost partnership with private companies to provide real estate services to the public.

The chairman stated that small-scale projects were ongoing while two major projects had also been scheduled to take off in Accra and Kumasi tat the end of 2016 or early 2017.

All these, he noted, were to help address the challenges facing the company to help it achieve its mission and vision.

Brig Gen (rtd) Klobodu said the company registered an operational loss in 2014.

Managing Director of Ghana Post, Eric Yao, in an address, said there has been improvement in revenue of key products of the company except postal stamps.

He said the reduction of postal stamps revenue over the past few years was largely due to improvement in technology.

Ghana Post has been mandated to provide services to every part of the country despite the losses the company records in deprived rural areas.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
([email protected])

Business & Finance

Dont wait for great ideas, let great ideas wait on you.
By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img