Don’t Sell Your Votes For Pans- Kufour tells Cape Coasters

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has appealed to residents of Cape Coast in the Central Region not to sell their votes for pans, slippers and other freebies ahead of the general elections.

Some politicians do not respect people in the coastal areas and that is why they only provide them with pans, wire marsh, slippers, among others, to enable them win elections instead of undertaking developmental projects in the areas, according to him.

He added that the money was for the State and that the electorate should not allow politicians to influence them to vote for the wrong people to steer the affairs of the country.

Former President Kufuor gave the advice during a massive rally at Cape Coast over the weekend.

Thousands of supporters of the party thronged the venue to drum and dance to NPP songs. Members of the Asafo companies also performed brilliantly at the rally.

He added that the people in the area deserve better things since Cape Coast was the first capital of Ghana.

He indicated that the country has been endowed with a lot of natural resources but people are suffering due to bad governance.

Former President Kufuor described Nana Akufo-Addo as a good captain who can manage the country well with his good team.

“If you are not a good apprentice, you can never be a good master, so give Nana Addo the chance since he would not come and deceive Ghanaians but make the country a better place to stay, Nana Addo has a lot of investors who are ready to come and invest in the country immediately he is given the mandate,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that the NPP government would save Ghanaians from misery.

He said he would establish more cold stores and landing sites to boost the fishing activities in the area if given the nod.

In attendance were former Ministers of State, former Districts and Municipal Chief Executives (MCE), regional and constituency executives of the party, among others.

