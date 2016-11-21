Child Labour In Asgm Is As Confusing As Galamsey – Asman

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 organised a 2-day launch of the ‘Caring Gold Mining Project’ which seeks to eliminate child labour in the artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector in the country.

The ‘Caring Gold Mining Project’ which has 40-month duration, was being funded by the United States Department of Labour, and was duly launched by Hon. Nii Osah Mills, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana.

Other dignitaries in attendance includes Mr Robert Jackson, the US Ambassador to Ghana; and Mr Dennis Zulu, Director of ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire amongst other stakeholders.

In a brief statement, Nii Adjetey-Kofi of ASMAN expressed concern on the fact that ‘child labour in ASGM is as confusing as Galamsey’ therefore needs wholistic educational advocacy on the defination and interpretation of the ASGM child labour component of the project, which cannot be overemphasised.

This was also collaborated by Prof. Peter Arroja Eshun of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), who then commented on the Memorandum of Understnding (MoU) between UMaT and the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM), as part of measures to boost cooperation between ASGM Operators and the University, to promote sustainable small-scale mining in Ghana.

On his part, the General Secretary of GNASSM, Godwin Amarh is more concerned about the continuity or otherwise aftermath of the ‘Caring Gold Mining Project’ and pledge the unflinching support and cooperation of GNASSM to the success of the Project.

Madam Lalaina Razafindrakoto, the Project Director, said the project seeks to convene stakeholders to develop and implement strategies to reduce Child Labour and improve working conditions in artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), which components to be pursued in a limited 40-month period.

She said the project has four components including working on the laws, policies, and action plans to address child labour and working conditions in ASGM; for strengthened, enforced, and/or implemented; and looking at access of vulnerable households living in ASGM communities to social protection services and increased in improved livelihood programs.

Also to develop and implement mechanisms to increase transparency and monitoring of child labour and working conditions in gold mining supply chains, particularly in ASGM; and finally, global networks to reduce child labour and improve working conditions in countries where ASGM is significant and operational.

She concluded that, the project was targeted in six (6) communities in the Western and Ashanti Regions including Dadieso, Achimfo, Morchikrom, Sewum, Abedwum and Adumenu near Obuasi.

ASM Africa-Network (ASMAN) is a non-governmental organization involve in the natural resources and environmental governance advocacy, which operates in addresing the concerns and development of artisanal, small and medium scale mining initiatives.

