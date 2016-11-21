Good santitation, an impact to people's livelihood

The 19th of November, marked the World Toilet Day. It was a day set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness and inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

The Miss Tourism Ghana Queen, Geraldine Sappor and the second Princess, Daniella Awuma partnered with the Abibiman Foundation to observe the day on the theme, ‘toilets and jobs’, focusing on how sanitation, or the lack of it, can impact people’s livelihoods. The UN states 2.4billion people living in the world are without a toilet.

Miss Lydia Abena Nyarko and Gifty Baaba Hewton, representatives from the Green Club department of the Abibiman Foundation together with the Miss Tourism Ghana ladies inspected a newly built modern toilet facility by Hon. Kofi Brako for the Community 8 Nr.3 Basic School. The Tourism Ambassadors were happy about the facility noting it significance to the pupils and teachers. The facility has both male and female sessions with hand washing features to enhance hygiene and avoid contamination.

The Member of Parliament for Tema Central Constituency, Hon. Kofi Brako in his bid to ensuring the wellbeing of his constituents has also refurbished a toilet facility at the Community 8 market.

In a related development the Project Condinator of the Abibiman Foundation, Robert T.K Amiteye led the tourism ambassadors with Ghana's Most Beautiful 2009, Lamisi Sam Awinongya to a float. It commenced at the Mandela Park in Ashiaman and was made possible by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) in collaboration with the World Bank.

The float was to create awareness for the day, and also to introduce people of the towns to the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project. There is an on-going promotion which will run till December 2016. Households without toilet facilities would be lucky this time to get a toilet at a 50% discount. The float was in four constituencies; Ashiaman and Tema Central, Tema West and Tema East.

Officials from Tema Metropolitan Assembly in charge of the project had quite a number of people with interest who paid full and some in instalments to acquire the new facility.