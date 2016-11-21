Nothing New On Planet Earth

GOD created the Heavens and the Earth. Unlike Animals and Plants, Humans since creation are still the same in their inner core of being humans. Why is it so?

Over Millions of years Humans have developed differently in body shape. From a Monkey like appearance to the tall and upright walking Man of today, the physical progress is visible. Changing of human diet made humans grow taller than centuries ago. Environmental changes have ensured that the hairy Man is no more needed for him to be protected by much hair from cold temperatures and slim elegant hands have seen more often the light of the day as manual hardship in most societies becomes a matter of the past and history of human progress. Racial mixtures create another form of humans than known to mankind since its first encounter with Planet Earth.

Unlike Plants, Humans in their inner being have not changed, they are yet still jealous, on the hunt and search for food, equipped with the inner desire to be fruitful and multiply, to defend themselves from physical and mental attackers, the instinct of survival, the strive to achieve over time more in life than the beginning, to stand out among family and friends to be seen by all as something special and worth living.

In some Religion it is believed after death the Soul returns back to Earth. Depending in the former live in human form lived, someone might return back in form of a snack to feel the punishment for wrong work done before the soul can come back in form of another human being. If this can be accepted, it means snacks or plants have a human soul by which their characteristics in behavior must also be human like and that such species can never die out having the implanted human instinct and wisdom for survival under any circumstances. But this is not the case for which reason Incarnation in such form cannot be the appropriate answer to life’s important and fundamental questions.

In our world today we fly to the Moon and live no longer in caves, we use Dynamite and do not have to invent fire anymore to keep ourselves warm and prepare food better to digest for human bodies. Yet still, basically this world has seen nothing new in its core only that humans had the time to unfold the inner knowledge to create its world and progress in and of it. The limitations we feel today in our advancement to enjoy a better world is due to the fact that we need more years to bring out all that is imbedded in us to make it visible for everyone to see.

This explains the circumstance that after the death of a human his soul goes back to heaven for the disposal of GOD to be released back into a new body at his chosen time. As we live in a spiritual world with Spirits, good and bad once, all around us, it are these Spirits that bring our souls in the new human bodies to life and challenge them to come up with progress in human development and everything that is imbedded in them for that matter. The Spirits are the heart beats, the teachers of the Soul and for that matter the individual human beings. It depends on the decision of the Individual to decide how far he or she wants to progress in life and work out its potentials and assignment given. In the Soul GOD has located the Free Will of humans ready to be used by the Individual on his own discretion with a helping hand from the Creator readable in the Bible and understandable by the Revelations given by the Men of GOD.

The human body is simply a corpus, a shelf in which organs make the body function and the brain is the command center carrying the soul as the place of individual assignment of the human’s destiny in life.

Spirits are the Helpers of the Soul and can be found in all that is around us, the atmosphere, words, feelings, thoughts or physical, material things we can touch with our hands and see with our eyes. It is on this level and in this location that we can find inspirations and stimulations for mental, emotional, spiritual and physical growth and development.

The Spirits lets us see in our environment and inner world in our cultural, social and economic environment what seems not to be any more acceptable but calls for change to come up with new ideas so far not seen and implemented to bring us from level to level in human progress and subsequently humanity.

Anyone can call on the Spirits and grab them from around us to make them work inside oneself and empower the individual to stand out in its society and contribute its assignment to human progress when the Soul is positioned into the right direction to let the Spirit enter the Human being. When the Free Will subsequently understands the power of the Spirit and message provided with acceptance in his most inner core to follow all conditions attached to it, the world sees new inventions and ideas in all aspects of life and drives human life ever more forward to the Glory of GOD.

The right mindset is the tool which is needed to make possibilities and assignments a reality on which generations after generations can build their future on and be inspired for the everlasting cycle of human life to continue.

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 20.11.2016