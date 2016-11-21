Northern Region: Islamic Education Unit Held 2016 Week celebration In Tamale

The northern regional unit of the Ghana Islamic Education Unit held a week long celebration in Tamale to entertain, motivate, encourage and asses performance of Islamic schools in the region.

The celebration which started on Friday November 13th and ended on Saturday November 19th saw participatory schools competed in activities such as; English and Mathematics quiz, Seerah and sporting.

They also paid a courtesy called on prominent persons in the regional capital Tamale to seek advice and blesses towards the development of Islamic education in the country.

Speaking at the climax of the celebration at the GNAT on Saturday, the general manager of the Islamic education units of Ghana, Mr. Abdul Karim Bapuni thanked teachers and Arabic instructors for their immense contributions to the development of Islamic education in the country.

He said the unit has contributed immensely to the educational development in the world especially, Ghana.

And called on parents to enroll theirs wards into Islamic institutions and also support teachers so that they can execute their duties well.

He appealed to proprietors of the Islamic institutions to cooperate with teachers especially heads of those institutions to enable them do their job without hindrances.

Mr. Bapuni however lamented over the increase indecent behaviours in character and dressing by students in Islamic schools and appealed to teachers to take their work serious, saying that will bring back discipline into the schools and society at large.

He mentioned lack of effective monitoring system as one of the challenges facing and unit in the country.

According to him, the unit has no monitoring funds to enable it carry out effective supervision on teachers and other staffs under the unit.

Speaking on the theme for the celebration"The role of Islamic education unit in promoting peace and stability" Northern regional manager of the Unit, Issah Alhassan Abubakari called on Ghanaians to see peace as an instrument for national development.

He said without peace, no nation can attained the desired development and urged parents to live a peaceful lives at home and as well encourage their wards to do same.

" Naa- chairman, I am singularly honored for this rare opportunity given me to talk on Peace and Stability: Islamic perspective" a topic that is so dear to my heart and heart of those who are troubled by numerous clashes that have been registered so far as we approach the December 7, polls. The importance of this topic therefore cannot be over emphasized and could not have come at a better time" he said.

"Peace in it's broader perspective is viewed as an environment or a relationship that is operating harmoniously and without violent conflict, and its understood as absence of hostility and misunderstanding. Others look at peace to be absence of war, or agreement or a treaty to end hostilities, quarrels and disagreements" he added.

He said Islam uphold peace higher than anything in peace. Coating prophet Ibrahim when he first prayed for peace for the land called Makkah before asking for food.

According him, it only when there is peace that one can have time to enjoy food or moneys.

He said in Islam, killing one innocent soul is equals killing the entire humanity whiles saving a live like saving the entire beings in the world.

"It is for this reason we prescribed to the Israelites that whoever kills an innocent soul that hasn't taken any live or has caused destruction on the earth he is as if he has taken the lives of the entire human kind and whoever safeguards the live of a single soul is as if he has safeguarded the lives of the entire human kind" he coated the Qu'ran.

The region he said has over 600 Islamic schools spread across the region.

And noted however that, only six schools were selected to part take in this year's celebration due to time and space.

These schools included; Nahdah Islamic JHS, Nuriya Islamic JHS, Sobriya Islamic JHS, Hillaliyah Islamic, Choggu Ruri-Islamic JHS,As-Shaakiriya Islamic Institute.

At the end of the activities, Nuria Islamic JHS came first in the English and Maths quiz followed by Hillaliya Islamic JHS whiles Sibriyah Islamic JHS came third.

Nahdah Islamic JHS and Choggu Nuri-Islamic JHS came fourth and firth in that order.

For the category 2 which was about the biography of the Holy prophet Mohammed (SAW) known as "Seerah" ,An-Nahdah Islamic institute came first, followed by An-Nuriya Islamic Institute with As-Shaakiriya institute.

The winning schools went home with cash amounts, dictionaries, exercise books qu'rans, pens, wall clocks, globes among other valuable materials to encourage teaching and learning in the schools.

Present were; the regional chief imam, reps from the Ambariya Islamic institute, chiefs, both current and former managers of the unit, students, teachers, parents and the media.