Re: I’m Humble, Patient And Tolerant-Mahama

I have always held an irrevocable view that if we chose to engage in self-laudation, we must as well be prepared to be truthful to ourselves and the general public by delineating both our qualities and weaknesses.

Otherwise, we may open ourselves to public ridicule, and, the discerning Ghanaians may regard us as propagandists or hypocrites, who are only deceiving the masses with vague rhetoric and inconsequential insobrieties.

“President John Mahama has said he has been a “patient, humble and tolerant” leader who will not change to be somebody else and, thus, Ghanaians must vote for him for a second and final four-year term” (See: I’m humble, patient and tolerant-Mahama; classfmonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 19/11/2016).

The fact of the matter is that we cannot pretend to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs and principles, meanwhile we practice vice. For if we continue to behave so; we cannot then blame anyone for referring to us as inveterate hypocrites.

“The word hypocrite is rooted in the Greek word hypocrites, which means “stage actor, pretender, or dissembler.” So a hypocrite is a person who pretends to behave a certain way, but really acts and believes the total opposite”.

“Hypocrites are experts at blaming others; you absorb their poison and begin to believe it as truth”.

“Hypocrites spend their lives cheating, betraying, conning, and deceiving. But despite this disgusting pattern of behaviour, they still feel entitled to point out (or invent) the most minor mistakes in others—and they’ll point them out repeatedly, to negate & excuse all of their own horrible actions”.

"Speaking on Radio Upper West on Saturday, Mr Mahama, who is the governing National Democratic Congress' presidential candidate for this year's elections, said:

Well, where was President Mahama’s tolerance when he lividly told Dr Bawumiah, the NPP’s presidential running mate for 2016 general election to shut up and cease criticising him (Mahama) because he (Bawumiah) has not been president before?

And, wasn’t the humble, patient and tolerant President Mahama who told the people of Ashanti Region that they are ungrateful and would never be appreciative even if all their roads are constructed with gold?

Didn’t the holier-than-thou President Mahama refer to Ashantis as useless lots who are incapable of pronouncing words that have letters ‘L and R?

Why didn’t President Mahama rely on his humility, patience and tolerance when he sarcastically told former President Kufuor that they (NDC apparatchiks) will kill a fly with a bulldozer?

What sort of humble, patient and tolerant individual would refer to his fellow parliamentarians as baloney (foolish people) for putting their point of views across?

Wasn’t the humble, patient and tolerant President Mahama who told Ghanaians to cease their useless discussions over the suitable burial place of our departed former President Mills?

Didn’t the holier-than-thou President Mahama also go about frolicking by giving needless epithet to the acting chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay?

Indeed, President Mahama sarcastically referred to the gentleman as ‘OPANA’, (literally means ‘trouble maker’).

Tell me, wasn’t the humble, patient and tolerant President Mahama who said: “It is only those that are blind that do not see the good work of the NDC government?”

“I believe that these are talented traits that God gave me. I will not change and be anybody else. I’ll continue to lead Ghana with dignity and continue to bring Ghana the respect and honour that it deserves and I want to thank the people of Ghana for giving me the opportunity to serve for another four years. The decision is in their hands”.

“I’m committed to serving my nation with integrity and sincerity. I believe that all of us, were created equal and that this government must be for everybody even the most vulnerable and the lowest of our people and that’s why I’ll continue to invest the fruit of growth in social protection programmes so that we are able to make even the lowest of our people enjoy a decent and dignified life,” he said.”

Well, with all the harsh economic conditions, amid corruption allegations (SADA, SUBA, GYEEDA, Ford Expedition Vehicle, etc.) and President Mahama can still go ahead and pontificate that he is committed to serving the nation with integrity and sincerity, then I leave to the judgement of discerning Ghanaians.

K. Badu, UK.