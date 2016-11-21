Two Women Personalities’ Hounoured In Upper East

Two women personalities’ in the Upper East Region who have contributed significantly to women empowerment and the welfare of children, have been honoured at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the region.

The two women personalities are Mankazia Ashekan Afagachie, a 95 year-old woman, who was the first woman Member of Parliament under the first republican regime of Ghana and, Mrs Madam Melanie Kasise, an 83 years old woman who was the first manager of the Catholic Education Unit in the Upper East Region and also served as the first female Presiding Member of the Kassena-Nankana District Assembly.

Whilst Mankazia Afagachie was also lauded for playing an important role is pushing for the involvement of women to be part of the Regional and National House of Chiefs and sharpening them to contribute to the decision-making process, Mrs Kasise was also acknowledged for the setting up of the Sirigu Women's Association of Pottery and Art(SWOPA) , for the economic empowerment of women and the youth.

The event which was organized by the Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), was witnessed by the President of the Queen Mothers Association of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pognaba Alice Ayamga, other Queen Mothers and the Kaana Manga Women Association among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Project Director of OLAM, Mr Emmanuel Atiiga , explained that the event was not only meant to recognize the contributions of the personalities to humanity, but to also served as an inspirational to women in general particularly the Kaana Manga Women Association to aspire higher by also contributing to national development.

Whilst lauding the efforts of Kaana Manga Women Association for complementing the efforts of OLAM in women empowerment, he appealed to them not to relent in their efforts in championing issues pertaining to women and children growth and welfare.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate Kaana Manga Women Association who were made up of women of substance and role modules.

The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs Queen Mothers Association, Pognaba Alice Ayamga, challenged the women group to also work hard by also contributing their quota to their communities and the nation as a whole.

The President of the Kaana Manga Women Association, Madam Victoria Asuliwono, gave the assurance that the Association would double up its efforts to help promote issues relating to the social and political advancement of women.





The Queen Mothers of UE and the members of the Association witnessing the recognition ceremony