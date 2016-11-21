Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
ECG outlines strategy for dumsor-free December polls

By MyJoyOnline

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has presented an elaborate plan to the National Security and the Electoral Commission (EC) on the supply uninterrupted power during next month’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Joy News has gathered that ECG will deploy standby teams with equipment and vehicles to all the 275 constituencies who will act on emergency power outages.

Also, there is a plan to have standby generators in almost all the 29,000 polling centres to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the event of an outage.

Furthermore, the EC’s election Strong Room, which is likely to be at the International Conference Centre in Accra, will have a standby generator with the capacity to supply power to the facility if it is unable to rely on power from the national grid.

According to Director of Engineering at the ECG, Kwadwo Ayensu Obeng, although the ECG does not anticipate a shortfall in power supply in December, the strategy should deal with unavoidable causes that may result in outages.

“Sometimes it is not the prevention of the outage because it is unpredictable, but when it does happen how fast is your response team? You must equip yourself with the right men and with the right tool,” he said.

He said other measures to ensure constant power supply include positioning engineers at strategic locations to promptly attend to emergency calls to shorten the intervention time.

The power distributor has also deployed third party contractors to clear trees that interfere with overhead lines as soon as practicable.

Wisemen speak b'cos the they have something sensible to say but very unfortunately foolishmen speak only just b'cos they want to voice out something.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
