Outstanding brands honoured at 2016 Brand Excellence Award

Fourteen outstanding brands in Ghana were honoured last Thursday for their superior strategy at the sixth edition of Brand Excellence Awards organised by Premier Brands Ghana.

This year’s programme sought to pay special tribute to the men and women who are doing everything possible to grow the value of their most important assets called “The Brand”.

Umb bank’s brand building team headed by Yvonne Botchey, who’s the Director, Marketing & Communications, received the “Brand Leadership Trophy” for the way they migrated the bank from Merchant Bank to Universal Merchant Bank. TV3, Melcom, and Kasapreko also received brand leadership awards for showing great leadership in transforming their brands over the last five years.

Frytol received Ghana’s Most Valuable Brand award, followed by Inesfly Africa led by Mr Michael Sjodin,CEO; Bank of Baroda, Wire Weaving Industries, and Bond Savings & Loans were honoured with the Most Innovative Top Brand, Best Managed Bank Brand, Top Quality Brand, and the Fastest Growing Top Brand awards respectively.

The ultimate award “The Brand of the Year” went to Cadbury Richoco while Raid, Tropical Cable & Conductors were presented with The Most Trusted & Respected Brand and Top Quality Brand awards respectively.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) television show produced by TV3 Network won the best local content reality tv show while U-Tour, a tourist attraction documentary on Metro TV won the best tourists attraction television show in Ghana.

This year’s programme coincided with “African Conference for Wealth Creation”, an initiative from Premier Brands Ghana aimed at coaching businesses on how to grow their brands and prosper. The conference was addressed by Mrs Fatima Alimohammed, the CEO of African Brand Warrior Ltd and Dr Bernard Walley of the Economic Department of the Bank of Ghana on the theme “Inspiring wealth creation and building successful brands”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com