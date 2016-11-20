NDC and NPP sure of peaceful poll in Bawku

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (UE), Nov. 20, GNA - The two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on Friday that they have convinced their supporters to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 general election in the Bawku area.

The two parties noted that peace was the ultimate tool for development and they would do their best to ensure a violence-free atmosphere both during and after the elections.

The NDC and the NPP gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku to affirm their commitment towards keeping the peace in the area.

Mr Faisal Mashood, Bawku Central Constituency communication officer for the NDC, said the peace message had always been a part of their campaign trail, and that all their supporters were aware of the party's desire for peace.

Mr Mashood said the party had made supporters to understand that it was not prepared to compromise with any wrong doing and any supporters who engaged in nefarious activities would jeopardize the chances of the party.

He called on supporters to focus on canvassing for more votes for victory and desist from fomenting trouble as that would not augur well for the image of the party.

Mr Gumah Nurudeen, Communication Director for the NPP in the Bawku Central Constituency, noted that the NPP stood for peace and development and was committed to protecting the interest of Bawku first, as the town would always be there even when there was no politics.

Mr Nurudeen indicated that the youth in Bawku would cooperate effectively with the security agencies to fish out any miscreants who would want to take advantage of the situation to cause mayhem in the area during the polls.

He said the two major parties were focused on teaming up forces to monitor and ensure the area witnessed a violence-free and fair election this year.

He called on the people not to see one another as NPP and NDC members, but people of Bawku who are forging to select a leader who could help attend to the area's development needs.

Mr Issaku Bukari, Chairman of the Bawku Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) commended the two major political parties, for their commitment to giving peace a chance and said strategies had been put in place to ensure the area witnessed a peaceful poll on December 7.

He told the GNA that leaders of the various political parties had maintained good relations, which was an indication that the people had accepted that they were one people seeking for a common goal.

Mr Bukari said the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), Bawku Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee (BIEPC) and other peace loving organisations were on the ground ensuring that the residents understood the importance of peace.

He said the security agencies operating in the area were well equipped and ready to maintain law and order.

Mr Issahaku Bukari, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), called on the people to go to the polling stations on Election Day, vote peacefully, go home and return to the polling stations only after 17:00 hours to witness the counting of the ballot papers.

