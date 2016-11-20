Lagoons must be utilsed for employable ventures

Accra, Nov. 20, GNA - The Ga-Dangme Shifimo Kpee, a youth advocacy group in Greater Accra, has called for the restoration of the lagoons along the coast of Accra to Ada to create job opportunities.

It said to stem the tide of armed robbery and other social vices along the coastal belt, the lagoons must be turn into fish farming, salt mining and beach resort ventures to help reduce the unemployment rate.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Asafoatse Nii Akorbuah III, the spokesperson for the group, they mentioned the La Lake Africa, Kpeshie, Teshie Sango, Kpone, Gaa and Laalei, Tema Sakumo , as some of the lagoons that could be revamped into viable projects.

The group appealed to the authorities to involve fishermen in the planning of their needs to holistically address their challenges, mentioning pair-trawling, light-fishing and cost of fishing gears as challenges of the industry.

They called on Ga chiefs to meet regularly to deliberate issues on improving their welfare and offer alternative means of job creation for the unemployed youth.

They noted that the Ga Language was being adulterated and was also not widely spoken as other languages and, therefore, recommended that it be seriously taught in the basic schools.

The group urged all Ga-Dangmes to unite and fight for their rights.

