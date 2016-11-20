Two men jailed 20 years for robbery

Tarkwa (W/R), Nov. 20, GNA - Two men from Takyi-Krom near Asankrangwa in the Western Region have been jailed for 20 years by the Tarkwa Circuit Court on four charges.

Kwadwo Kyere, a 24-year old illegal miner and Goma Clement, 31, a farmer and a watch dog committee member, pleaded guilty to all the charges and they were thus convicted on their own pleas.

The charges are conspiracy to commit crime, attempted robbery, possession of fire arms without lawful authority and abetment of crime.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, informed the Court that the complainant was a Chinese national and small-scale miner, who lived in the same vicinity with the convicts.

He said on September 11 this year, at about 0430 hours, Kyere, with Osuman and two others on the run, went to the complainant's house to rob him.

According to Detective Amponsah, Kyere who was armed with a gun entered the complainant's room and pointed the gun at him, while he was fast asleep.

He said the complainant suddenly woke up, gathered courage and disarmed Kyere, and then kicked him down.

The convict and his accomplices, sensing danger, run out of the yard and escaped through a nearby bush, he said.

Detective Amponsah said the complainant, thereafter, pursued them, but he could not trace them.

He said on the same day, at about 1400 hours, Goma confessed to a witness, who was a unit committee member at Takyi-Krom that he released his gun to Kyere for the attempted robbery.

The witness then informed the Police and the two were arrested to assist the Police in their investigation.

During investigations Kyere told the Police that Goma conspired with them to carry out the operation.

GNA