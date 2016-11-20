Security services are ready for Dec. 7 - Bani

Ho, Nov. 20, GNA - Mr Prosper Bani, the Minister of The Interior, has said the security forces are prepared to usher the country through the December 7 General Election peacefully.

'I know their alertness, their professionalism, and their commitment to duty will take us through the elections,' he stated.

Mr Bani who was addressing this year's Bands Competition of the Security Agencies (BACOSA) in Ho, therefore called on the citizenry to have confidence in them and collaborate with them for peaceful polls.

He, however warned that any citizen or group of people who disturbed that process would be 'addressed' within the confines of the laws.

The Minister cautioned against the misuse of social media on Election Day, saying, though the Government had decided not to interfere in the use of social media during the period it was important that users of the mediums did so responsibly by transmitting only credible information on the elections.

He reminded the public that it was only the Electoral Commission that had the responsibility to announce the official results of the elections.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the Volta Regional Minister, in a speech read on her behalf, assured of a free, fair and peaceful elections in the Region.

'The Volta Region is enjoying a high level of respect, cooperation and support among members of the security services, so we are sure of safety and free fair elections,' she explained.

GNA