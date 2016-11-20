'Make my third appearance a reality' - Akufo-Addo appeals

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Adukrom, Nov. 20, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the electorate to make his third appearance on the ballot paper victorious by voting massively for him on December 7.

He said he had a great vision and good intentions for Ghana, therefore, when given the nod he would work hard to transform the economic failure that the nation had been plunged into by the current government, into a successful growing economy to benefit all.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing the chiefs and people of Okere, the Nifa Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area, to begin a five-day tour of the Eastern Region, said the electorate should, therefore, look beyond party affiliation and vote for him to get the opportunity to change the cause of Ghana,

He reiterated his promise of providing 'One factory for each district', and explained that the project would be based on mainly the agriculture produce of the locality to create jobs as well as a market for the farmers.

The flag bearer promised that when elected, he would ensure that Okere became a district to be able to benefit fully from the factory concept since farming was the mainstay of the people.

He told the chiefs and people that: 'Okere is blessed with a hardworking and respectable M, who is a stalwart of the NPP, but he needs a President from his party to represent and further your cause even better.'

The flag bearer ,who was accompanied by the MP for Okere, Mr Dan Botwe, Mr Alan Kyerematen, a leading member of the Party, and Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the National Women's; organiser, received a rousing welcome from hundreds of people from all corners of the Constituency.

Earlier, Nana Opese Kunadu, the Chief of Awukugua and the acting Nifahene of Akuapem Traditional Area, said it was high time Okere was accorded a district status and, therefore, appealed to Nana to consider that when elected.

